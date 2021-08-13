The Acura Integra, a car that you lusted after in high school but never quite had the money for, is coming back in 2022, Acura announced on Friday. Maybe even a Type R, too? We can only hope.

Acura did not release any details about the new Integra beyond the photo you see above and a quote from an executive. The first thing the executive says is that, “The Integra is back.” The second thing Jon Ikeda, Vice President and Acura Brand Officer, says is:

“I’m thrilled to say Integra is returning to the Acura lineup with the same fun-to-drive spirit and DNA of the original, fulfilling our commitment to Precision Crafted Performance in every way – design, performance and the overall driving experience.”

And that is about it, except to say that the new Integra will be a “compact premium entrant,” which makes me wonder if the ILX’s days are numbered.

Will the new Integra be electrified in some way? Unclear! I would more expect a slightly restyled 2022 Honda Civic, but with two doors. Or at least it sure looks like a two-door car in images from the announcement at Monterey Car Week last night:

A new two-door gas-powered car is ... a move in 2021, and Integra fans will be mightily pleased with this news. B igger picture, we’ll see I guess. Acura sold all of 13,414 ILXs last year, down 8.7 percent from the year prior. T here was the pandemic and all of that but, still, that is not a whole lot of cars. On the other hand, if Acura foresees a future in which small cars are suddenly back in vogue again, well, that is a headspace I aspire to be in. Or, like with the new Countach, this is just a cynical short-term cash grab. The possibilities are endless.