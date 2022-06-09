The ad for today’s Nice Price or No Dice Saab 900 claims that “Anyone that wants one of these knows how hard it is to find one that isn’t rusted, or broken beyond repair,” and touts this one as being neither. Let’s see if, what it is, is worth its asking price.

When Robert Frost wrote that he had “miles to go before I sleep,” he probably wasn’t referring to the 2000 Honda S2000 we looked at yesterday. I think that’s a certainty. Still, with over 228,000 miles on the clock, we all had to question how many more miles could be left in the diminutive roadster before it’s ready for a rest. That concern played into the rumination of the Honda’s $14,000 price, with 65 percent of you finding it and the miles too high, and hence dunning the car with a No Dice loss.

Do you like to be in the know? I know that I don’t. Ignorance is bliss, after all. Based on the description in its ad, the seller of today’s 1988 Saab 900 Turbo convertible expects anyone who might be interested in the car will have a certain level of knowledge of the model and its maker and hence will be understanding of any quirks or issues this particular car expresses.

Per the ad, the car is rust-free and whatever it does need isn’t beyond the pale. According to the seller, the car is “a perfect candidate for a minimal restoration to its full glory.” I guess that makes it more a glory hole than a money pit.

And, in a wink to those in the know, there’s the caution in the ad that this is a Saab and hence “more details can be discussed with the potential buyer.”

That’s all very well and good for all the Saab-o-philes in the house, but what I really want to know is who came up with the funky fender scoop on this car and then decided to dress that up with an extraneous 900 badge? I’m not even sure what junkyard find that’s off of but can only assume that it’s intended to aid in getting air into the 2 liter 16-valve four found under the Saab’s circus-trick clamshell hood. That fuel-injected motor made 158 horsepower from the factory, which is not too bad for its size and era. Here, that’s mated to a 3-speed automatic making the 900 a cruiser rather than a bruiser.

Aesthetically — and aside from the scoop — the car looks decent. It’s painted in Cirrus White with a black canvas top over a burgundy leather interior. We don’t see much of the cabin, but the seller says exhibits the typical cracked seating surfaces and splits in the dash-top caused by the sun. Another issue to note: both A/C and the cruise control have been removed from the car.

On the plus side, everything else supposedly runs well and the car comes with a clear title. It also comes with what the seller describes as a “whole cellar room of parts” including doors and engine bay components. That’s either great news for someone seeking an old car to maintain and rejuvenate or a curse for any one just wanting a fun-in-the-sun ride for the summer with no intention of any relationship beyond that.

Of course, either scenario demands a reasonable cost of entry. In this Saab’s case, that’s $3,500 and you now need to let us all know your thoughts on the car and that price. What’s your take? Is this Saab worth that $3,500 asking as it is presented in the ad? Or, are you “in the know” that it’s too much to ask?

You decide!

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Craigslist

