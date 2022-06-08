Today’s Nice Price or No Dice S2000 has a lot of miles and a number of particular updates that might actually reduce its appeal to potential buyers. Let’s see if a relatively low price can make up for those demerits.

Yesterday’s 1984 Maserati may have been a Biturbo, but many of you were single-minded when it came to determining the seller’s $4,850 asking price to be a deal. The result was a narrow but respectable 56 percent Nice Price win for the old two-snail Maser.

Speaking of old, take a look at this 2000 Honda S2000 AP1 and ponder the fact that, if it were a person, it would now be old enough to legally hit the hard stuff. Indeed, the S2000 goes back more than two decades, and it has amazingly been a decade and change since the model went out of production. Time certainly flies, doesn’t it?

In the time since the model’s introduction in 1999 and its demise a decade later, the S2000 has gained a bit of mythology. Absence makes the heart grow fonder and since no more S2000s appear to be forthcoming, that has only grown since.

Today, that makes it one of the most sought-after models in Honda history. And looking at the odometer reading provided in this car’s ad, that attraction must be based on how enjoyable these cars are to drive, as this one has racked up an astounding 228,000 miles.

It hasn’t made it all that way without some updates. According to the ad, this S2000 carries a new top coat, which was applied a few years back. It also sports a cold air intake as well as a broader exit strategy comprised of an exhaust header and performance catalytic converter.

Other updates include adjustable coilovers at each corner and what are described as “High Performance tires” rolling on non-factory wheels. The coilovers are screwed down pretty tightly at present, giving the car a significantly lowered stance, but if that’s not your cup of sake then the seller offers that they can easily be dialed back up for a more natural ride height.

Per the seller, everything right down to the A/C works as it should despite the car’s age and high mileage count. It looks pretty good too, save for the stance which looks pretty low even when parked on height-hiding grass. The interior shows some wear, predominantly on the driver’s seat bolster and in the shine on the steering wheel rim. Most of the plastics seem to have held up well, per the pictures, as have the carpet and mats. What w e don’t get to see, nor read any mention of, is the to. S eeing as the rest of the car appears reasonably ok, that may not be a bone of contention. The title, it should be noted, is clean.

As I opined at the outset, and you all nodded vigorously in agreement, people do love and covet the S2000. That has been driving prices up in a steady fashion ever since the model went out of production. Today, prices are all over the place. This one asks $14,000 which is on the low end but obviously is reflective of the car’s high-ended mileage.

What’s your take on this modded but not murdered S2000 and that $14,000 asking? Does that seem like a fair deal to get into Honda’s pint-sized sports car? Or, do the modifications and the mileage make that price unmanageable?

You decide!

Mobile, Alabama, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to Don R. for the hookup!

Help me out with NPOND. Hit me up at rob@jalopnik.com and send me a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your Kinja handle.


