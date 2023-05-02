What Recent Redesign Disappointed You the Most?

Sometimes, automakers absolutely hit it out of the park with a redesign. For example, while the Genesis G80 was fine before, the redesign for the 2021 model year took the midsize luxury sedan from, “That will probably be a fantastic bargain on the used car market,” to, “OK, now that’s a car to seriously consider over a BMW or Mercedes.” At least it did for me.

But then there are the redesigns that just miss the mark. There’s something off about the headlights. You don’t like the grille. There’s something off about the lines. The thing clearly got a thorough beating with the ugly stick. But hey, that’s just one of the things you have to deal with when you’re interested in cars. Other people make decisions that you don’t agree with, and there’s nothing you can do to change it. Although, you can definitely complain about it.

For me, the most recent redesign that disappointed me was the new Mercedes E-Class. I wouldn’t go so far as to say it got beat with the ugly stick. It’s not ugly. I just don’t fully get it. From the photos I’ve seen, something about it feels off from multiple angles. Maybe I need to see it in person? There are plenty of cars out there that look better in person, and maybe the new E-Class is one of them.

If you disagree with me, that’s also fine. Design is subjective. But what about you? What recent redesigns have been disappointing to you? Let us know what your pick is down in the comments.