There’s just something cool about a wagon. Maybe it’s the boxy styling, maybe it’s the comparatively low ride height versus an SUV. Whatever it is, a good wagon is an awesome vehicle, but one that’s increasingly hard to come by.



After the frankly shocking revelation that there are now just 12 and a half station wagons on sale in dealerships across the U.S. , we got to thinking about which models you’d like to see make a welcome return. So, today we’d like to know what long-dead wagon you think deserves resurrecting in 2022?

This could be an iconic model that’s brought back as an EV to rival Porsche’s Taycan Sport Turismo, or it could just be a revival of a gas-powered monster. Whatever wagon you want to see live on the roads once more, we want to hear about it.

Maybe you long for the revival of something iconic like the 1955 Pontiac Safari, with its gorgeous two-tone finish and pristine chrome, which was beautifully paired with all the practicalities any family car needs. Then there are things like the Jaguar X-Type Sport Wagon, which was killed off in the late noughties.

Personally, I’d like to see some entrepreneurial billionaire bring back Saab and its brilliant 9-3 Turbo wagon. Killed off in 2014, this Scandinavian super wagon peaked with the Turbo X, which was released to mark 30 years of turbocharged Saabs.

Premiered in 2007, it came with a turbocharged 2.8-liter V6 engine and a manual gearbox, which was all paired with a hefty serving of Swedish sophistication.

But what wagons of old would you like to see make a return to the forecourt? Head to the comment section below and let us know the long-dead wagons you’d love to see resurrected. We’ll round up some of the best suggestions tomorrow afternoon.