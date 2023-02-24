What Is Your White Whale Car?

Southern California is a great place to be if you’re a car enthusiast. You’ll see all kinds of cars that most other people have only read about. However, despite this oasis for exotic and rare cars, there are just some vehicles you can never find — the unicorns, if you will.

It doesn’t have to be a car worth big money, or the rare stuff either. Just certain vehicles in general have remained elusive to myself, or you.



I have never ever seen an NB MazdaSpeed Miata in person. I’ve gone to car shows, meet-ups, talked to people I know who may know someone who owns one, and nothing. My inability of tracking one down could have something to do with the model’s rarity, as just 4,000 were made in 2004 and 1,428 in 2005. Another 4,000 were planned, but were never built due to a fire at the plant that manufactured them.

But enough about my white whale. What’s yours? What car have you tried to track down and remains as elusive as Moby Dick’s whale? Let us know down in the comments.