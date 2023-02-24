Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
QOTD

What Is Your White Whale Car?

Some cars, despite your best efforts to find them, remain elusive to the point of being a unicorn.

By
Lawrence Hodge
Comments (78)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
2005 MazdaSpeed Miata MX-5
2005 MazdaSpeed Miata MX-5
Image: Mazda

Southern California is a great place to be if you’re a car enthusiast. You’ll see all kinds of cars that most other people have only read about. However, despite this oasis for exotic and rare cars, there are just some vehicles you can never find — the unicorns, if you will.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
Top Gear America Sneak Peek: Mini Cooper JCW GP Oversteer Edition
August 10, 2022
The 2002 Ford Thunderbird Is Peak Retro Cheese
October 18, 2022

It doesn’t have to be a car worth big money, or the rare stuff either. Just certain vehicles in general have remained elusive to myself, or you.

I have never ever seen an NB MazdaSpeed Miata in person. I’ve gone to car shows, meet-ups, talked to people I know who may know someone who owns one, and nothing. My inability of tracking one down could have something to do with the model’s rarity, as just 4,000 were made in 2004 and 1,428 in 2005. Another 4,000 were planned, but were never built due to a fire at the plant that manufactured them.

Advertisement

But enough about my white whale. What’s yours? What car have you tried to track down and remains as elusive as Moby Dick’s whale? Let us know down in the comments.

QOTD