What Iconic Car Could Pull Off A Bronco-Style Revival?

The name of the game this week is the triumphal return to form. Volkswagen has trademarked a mess of names that suggest an electrified look back at the brand’s history is on the way and, of course, the 2021 Ford Bronco finally crawled its way into the light.
Clearly, some manufacturers feel nostalgia is a winning strategy but is there any room for other manufacturers to join them? We’ve seen our fair share of retro-inspired concepts and production cars over the years. There was Lamborghini’s Miura concept as seen above, Renault went all-in and put its Alpine A110 revival into full production, and we all know Volkswagen’s New Beetle all too well.
But maybe there’s a classic shape that still has enough potential to make it on the market, one that still has relevance to car buyers in 2020. Not just at the top of the market, but for all of us.
What do you think? Could another classic model revival make it in the mainstream? Let us know in the comments below, and if you’re bullish on the idea don’t forget to share which cars you think could pull it off!
DISCUSSION
Personally I’d rather stay away from the “exotics” - one of the things about the Bronco’s revival is that it’s not just for the super weatlthy like a Miura or Lancia Stratos would be.
That’s why I’m putting my vote to three mid/rear engine, rear wheel drive cars; the VW Bug, the MR2 and the Fiero. I think all could be revived as affordable fun cars.