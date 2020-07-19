Drive Free or Die.
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die.
Countersteer

What Iconic Car Could Pull Off A Bronco-Style Revival?

2fast2finkel
Max Finkel
Filed to:Retro
Retrocountersteer
33
Save
Illustration for article titled What Iconic Car Could Pull Off A Bronco-Style Revival?
Image: Automobili Lamborghini Spa
CountersteerYour true stories of good and bad things that happen in cars.
PrevNextView All

The name of the game this week is the triumphal return to form. Volkswagen has trademarked a mess of names that suggest an electrified look back at the brand’s history is on the way and, of course, the 2021 Ford Bronco finally crawled its way into the light.

Advertisement

Clearly, some manufacturers feel nostalgia is a winning strategy but is there any room for other manufacturers to join them? We’ve seen our fair share of retro-inspired concepts and production cars over the years. There was Lamborghini’s Miura concept as seen above, Renault went all-in and put its Alpine A110 revival into full production, and we all know Volkswagen’s New Beetle all too well.

But maybe there’s a classic shape that still has enough potential to make it on the market, one that still has relevance to car buyers in 2020. Not just at the top of the market, but for all of us.

Advertisement

What do you think? Could another classic model revival make it in the mainstream? Let us know in the comments below, and if you’re bullish on the idea don’t forget to share which cars you think could pull it off!

Max Finkel

Max Finkel is a Weekend Contributor at Jalopnik.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

Sedans Dominate This List Of Best Deals On A Used Car For Under $15,000

The 2021 Prius Prime Is The Driving Equivalent Of Some Kid Kicking Your Seat At The Movies

The Navy's Most Vital And Secretive Submarine Base Is In... Idaho?!?

What Jalopnik's Off-Road Experts Think About The 2021 Ford Bronco

DISCUSSION

weatherman
wætherman

Personally I’d rather stay away from the “exotics” - one of the things about the Bronco’s revival is that it’s not just for the super weatlthy like a Miura or Lancia Stratos would be.

That’s why I’m putting my vote to three mid/rear engine, rear wheel drive cars; the VW Bug, the MR2 and the Fiero. I think all could be revived as affordable fun cars.