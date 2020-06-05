What Do You Want To Know About The Four-Cylinder 2021 Toyota Supra?

Photo : Andrew P Collins

Countersteer Your true stories of good and bad things that happen in cars. Prev Next View All

I’ll be road testing the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder 2021 Toyota Supra this weekend, which will be the “cheap” Supra option while the 3.0-liter inline-six gets extra power. So w hat do you want to know?

Advertisement

Toyota’s claiming 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, which seems decent. The six is moving up to 382 HP and 368 lb-ft of torque.

Will people who bought the 2020 Supra, that now lands in the middle with 335 HP, be grumpy? Maybe. Probably. I might be. (Hopefully, the aftermarket can get you to the output you’re looking for.)

Advertisement

Anyway, the key differentiator between the new 2.0 and 3.0 Supras– pricing– hasn’t been released yet.

I got to zoom around in the outgoing (lower-power) six-cylinder Supra a little bit last month. It was fine. A little stiff, and I didn’t like the wind assault on my eardrums that came when I tried to roll the windows down. But I love this car’s design and I’m ready to approach the small-displacement Supra with an open mind.

I suspect, frankly, that the little engine will be the version to get. Because I’m cheap. But we don’t know until I put some miles on, I guess.

Drop your questions in here, I’ll scroll through before I take the car out for city laps and try to answer as many as I can in the review.