What Do You Want To Know About The Four-Cylinder 2021 Toyota Supra?

I’ll be road testing the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder 2021 Toyota Supra this weekend, which will be the “cheap” Supra option while the 3.0-liter inline-six gets extra power. So what do you want to know?
Toyota’s claiming 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, which seems decent. The six is moving up to 382 HP and 368 lb-ft of torque.
Will people who bought the 2020 Supra, that now lands in the middle with 335 HP, be grumpy? Maybe. Probably. I might be. (Hopefully, the aftermarket can get you to the output you’re looking for.)
Anyway, the key differentiator between the new 2.0 and 3.0 Supras–pricing– hasn’t been released yet.
I got to zoom around in the outgoing (lower-power) six-cylinder Supra a little bit last month. It was fine. A little stiff, and I didn’t like the wind assault on my eardrums that came when I tried to roll the windows down. But I love this car’s design and I’m ready to approach the small-displacement Supra with an open mind.
I suspect, frankly, that the little engine will be the version to get. Because I’m cheap. But we don’t know until I put some miles on, I guess.
Drop your questions in here, I’ll scroll through before I take the car out for city laps and try to answer as many as I can in the review.