The 255 HP Four-Cylinder Toyota Supra Is Coming To The U.S. In 2021

Photo : Toyota

Last Spring, Toyota crushed dreams of a more affordable four-cylinder Supra in the United States saying, even though the car was certified in California, there were no plans to bring the engine option to the U.S. Well, it seems something changed over at Toyota, as the company announced Thursday that a GR Supra 2.0-liter, four-cylinder turbo option is also coming to America.

The turbocharged 2.0- liter engine puts out 255 horsepower and 295 lb -ft of torque, according to Toyota’s press release. Toyota finally unveiled the 2020 Supra at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit last year after an extremely extended teasing period. Back then it was announced that while Japan would get two different four-cylinder options, Americans only had the inline-six engine. Now both be available for us yanks, and both 2.0-liter and 3.0-liter come with the same eight -speed automatic transmission.

The stripped down Supra is 200 pounds lighter than the 3.0-liter and lacks neat tech things like active differential and adaptive suspension. You also end up with a few less speakers and manually adjusting seats, but I’m pretty sure the folks looking for a stripped down Supra aren’t put off by a little manual labor. This is a working-man’s Supra, and pricing will probably reflect that as Toyota imagines the 2.0 slotting in between the 86 and 3.0-liter Supra in the brand’s lineup.

More options to get more people into Supras is always good news.