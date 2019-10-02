What Do You Want To Know About The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC?

Photo : Mercedes-Benz

If you, like me, find Mercedes-Benz’s crossover and SUV line slightly confusing, here’s how the GLC fits into it all. This is the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC, which replaced the GLK-class and is basically the C-class of the German automaker’s lineup. Make sense? Great! What do you want to know about it?

I’ll be off driving the GLC family today (GLC 300 coupe and SUV, and AMG GLC/GLC S coupe and SUV). What’s neat is the SUV version of the GLC 300 has a rear-wheel drive configuration, so that’s probably fun. And the top-of-the-line version AMG 63 S coupe comes with 503 horsepower.

The GLC was launched in 2015 and saw a facelift this year for the 2020 model year. It now has the MBUX infotainment system with voice control and a big touchscreen.

Here are the prices. I made you a chart because it can get complicated.

They are set to arrive at dealerships at the end of this year. What do you want to know about it?