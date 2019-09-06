Photo: Kristen Lee (Jalopnik)

The manual Jaguar F-Type is dead, may it rest in peace. I’m sad about it, so there’s really no better way to drown my sorrows than with supercharged V8 sound and fury. I’m driving the 2020 Jaguar F-Type SVR Convertible this weekend. What do you want to know about it?



The last time I had an F-Type, I was admittedly not kind to it. I have always loved the looks of the thing, but I could not get over the crushing claustrophobia of the cabin in the coupe. It was disappointing. Never meet your heroes and all that.

This was especially alarming since I had driven an F-Type convertible in 2013 and absolutely loved it. Did something terrible happen to me between 2013 and 2016 that changed me so?

Anyway, I’m happy to report that no, nothing changed. Turns out, I just got behind the wheel of the wrong F-Type. A convertible is the way to go. Top down is what you want. You can hear the incredible engine and you can just see everything that much better.

The car’s been around a while now. But that doesn’t mean it’s bad. Andrew Collins said it’s aged gracefully. I couldn’t agree more.

The 2020 Jaguar F-Type SVR Convertible starts at $126,700. That includes the supercharged V8, good for 575 horsepower, 516 lb-ft of torque, all-wheel drive and a snick-smooth, eight-speed automatic. My loaner has the $2,550 extended leather interior package and the carbon ceramic brake kit, an additional $12,240. Total MSRP comes out to $151,510.

It’s a lot. Ask away!