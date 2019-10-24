What Do You Want To Know About The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500?

It’s time. Time for us to get behind the wheel of the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, to rip open and hell-shriek down the very throat of Earth itself. What do you want to know about it?

I have no idea what the car is like to drive, but it’s probably very fast and very noisy. It has 760 horsepower, for crying out loud. Will the tires atomize immediately as soon as I breathe on the throttle? Will the tarmac melt beneath me? Will the children all start to cry? One can only hope.

Advertisement

Here’s what I do know. The car will start at $70,300 and have a painted-over-the-top racing stripe option for a staggering $10,000. It has a legit cooling system. It has a dual-clutch, seven-speed transmission from Tremec (no manual here, sorry). Power comes from a supercharged V8.

I’m heading out to drive the car soon, so you can fill up this space with everything you want to know about it. I’ll do my best to address all your questions when the first drive review goes up on Tuesday. Look for it then.

Ask away!