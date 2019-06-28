Order guides for the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 just dropped, so let’s you and I take a gander through what we can option with this 760-horsepower, supercharged monster. The first thing you need to know is that it starts at $70,300. Update: the full list with MSRP and options has been included.

That figure comes to us from an anonymous dealer source but was confirmed by Ford. When you factor in the $1,095 destination fee and $2,600 gas-guzzler tax, that number comes to $73,995. Which is really not bad for how much power you’re getting.

The order guide itself has been uploaded onto the Mustang forum, Mustang6G. You can see that the GT500 will be offered with options like the Carbon Fiber Track Pack (which has exposed carbon fiber wheels, rear-seat delete, splitter wickers), the Technology Package (which includes a fancy sound system) and Handling Package (which includes a Gurney flap).

Also, there will be electronic line-lock, but the guide notes that this will be for track use only.

And there’s really only one question left to ask: What color are you painting yours?

Update 11:40 a.m. EST: Mustang6G has uploaded the full MSRP and options list. The Carbon Fiber Track Pack will cost an additional $18,500, which is so much money. The Technology Pack will be $3,000 and the painted over the top racing stripes will be an additional $10,000.

For those of you keeping count, yes, this will be a Mustang you can option for over $100,000. Take that as you will.