The BMW 3 Series is all-new for 2020, and naturally there’s an all-wheel drive version. I’ve driven the European diesel, an M340i prototype, the 330i four-cylinder rear-wheel drive, and now I have an 330i xDrive for a week. What do you want to know about it?

First, let’s go over the basic specs so we can facilitate some real questions:

It has a 2.0-liter turbo inline-four cylinder engine with 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, an 8-speed automatic, and is equipped with xDrive all-wheel drive.

Starts at $42,250 but mine is equipped with $10,600 in packages, $1,450 for black leather, a $875 stereo upgrade, $500 for auto climate control, and some stupid “Tetragon” trim that I hate which costs $250. Total comes to $58,220 including destination. ( Correction: I misread the spec sheet and reported the CD Player was a charged option. It is not. It is included. Really regret it.)

So far all I can deduce from the xDrive system is that it definitely makes turning around in the city a three-point affair. I also am pleased to report I still like the driving dynamics of this car, at least in Sport mode. It’s pretty good.

Please ask some other questions. I got time.