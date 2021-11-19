I’m a fan of a van. These commercial vehicles were designed to carry lots of stuff from A to B in the most practical manner. But, for almost as long as there have been vans on the roads, there have been people using them as their daily drivers.



So, what other machines out there were designed with commercial clients in mind, but would also make an excellent daily runaround for me or you?

That’s what we’d like to discuss with you today, what commercial vehicle do you think would make the best daily driver?

Maybe, like me, you agree that a van is actually the logical choice of vehicle for most Americans. Or, you might take a more left-field approach and advocate for the fire truck as the ultimate runaround.

After all, it does have ample storage space where all the firefighting kit would normally live and, as proven during its daily life, there’s space up front for a whole team of burly firefighters. Sounds like a great choice to take on any family holiday.

But why limit yourself to vehicles based on relatively common wheelbases? You could become the talk of the town with a tractor or combine harvester as your go-to vehicle. Or perhaps you’d prefer something similar to your current pickup?

In that case, maybe you would like to consider the daily task of owning a dump truck? In one of these, you’ll be able to enjoy heaps of space up front for you and a few friends. On top of that, in the back there’s ample room for all your hopes and dreams.

But what other commercial vehicles on the road would make for a great daily driver? Let us know your suggestions in the comments section below.