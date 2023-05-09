What Car Needs to Die Already?

We lost the Chevrolet Bolt last month. The death had been on the horizon for a while now, but it still came as a shock. The Bolt was the confusingly named little affordable EV we didn’t deserve—and very few people wanted.

Of course, those battery fires didn’t help — a problem facing many electric car manufacturers. Neither did the growth of giant trucks, which make everyone feel the need to buy even bigger vehicles in order to be safe around all of these big trucks.

It’s hard to say there’s a bad car on the market today, though shoutout to the Mitsubishi Mirage for getting close. But there are some vehicles on the market right now which we just do not need. Some that should have died long ago and some should have never been born at all.

For me, the Hummer EV is that second one. This is a vehicle that uniquely showcases everything wrong with the auto industry today. It’s a 9,000-pound vehicle that can reach 0 to 60 in 3.5 seconds. But because it’s 9,000 pounds, it sure can’t stop in that same amount of time. Since the giant electric vehicle is “performance-oriented” it actually produces as much CO2 as a Chevy Malibu, just further up stream. And does this look like a vehicle that was designed, much less crash-tested, with pedestrian safety on anyone’s minds?

The Hummer EV is going to turn people into goo in crashes. Something this heavy, fast, dangerous and wasteful just shouldn’t exist.

What about you? What cars would you cull from automaker’s line up? Chevy have just a few too many boring CUVs on tap? Ram trucks too...well, Ram trucky? Let us know in the comments.