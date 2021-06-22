What Car Event Will You Be Going To This Year?

Photo : Raphael Orlove

I have had a number of “I am vaccinated now” brain checks. Maskless with my parents. Maskless in a cop bar I will never return to. Maskless in the stands at Englishtown, watching Formula Drift New Jersey and ProBroDown this weekend.

Advertisement

Photo : Raphael Orlove

I’ll write more about this most recent round of FD, but I do want to say how wonderful it was to get to see friends and colleagues in person, and to really soak in the cars themselves. When the first of the top-tier Pro cars hit the track, I realized how long it had been since I had even heard a really high-horsepower engine wind out to redline, perfectly tuned. I think it was AdamLZ’s umpteen-hundred horsepower 2JZ, absolutely vaporizing the car’s huge back tires.

Photo : Raphael Orlove

I’ve already started making other plans through the summer. My hotel room is booked for the Susquehanna Trail Performance Rally in PA, so I’ll have a few days chasing cars and running down cheap beers in old coal country. It will be hot. It will be dusty. I can’t wait.

What car events are on your horizon? What are you looking forward to? Will you be re-entering in your local RallyX chapter as the temps die down? Will you be sleeping in roof tent with the American Montero And Imported Pajero Appreciation Society (AMIPAS) on the annual Joshua Tree excursion? (I assume this is a thing that happens.) Will you be getting schlitzed on $2 beers at Eldora Speedway? Damn. If you’re going to Eldora, know that I will be very, very jealous of you.

In any case, if you’re headed somewhere interesting or unexpected, we want to know! Drop it in the comments below and let us know why you’re going, how you heard about the event, if you’ve been before, and what you’ve done to prep for it!