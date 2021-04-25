ShopSubscribe
What Car Do You Wish Never Existed?

elizabeth-werth
Elizabeth Blackstock
Look how they massacred my boy...
Photo: DOMINIC FAVRE/AFP (Getty Images)

Sometimes, we can learn great lessons from terrible things. Other times, it’s all just awful. What car was so irredeemable that you wish it simply never existed?

I ask this question largely just because I know there are people who have stronger feelings than me, and I would like to know your justification. I’m generally of the opinion that everything awful is exactly the kind of thing I need in my life, which means that I’ll definitely own a Pinto one day just because I think it’ll be funny to have a museum of lemons.

But this is perhaps because I did not have to live through the era where these cars were A Thing, which means I never had to know what it was like to own such a hateful machine. Nor will I have to in my museum of lemons, since I fully intend on keeping my 2013 Mazda 2 until it is no longer road legal, at which point I will remove the doors and turn it into a yard-going ranch buggy.

(And if you ask my husband, the 2013 Mazda 2 is the worst car that has ever existed and I am sure he wishes it never existed because it would mean I couldn’t insist on driving it for hundreds of thousands of miles.)

Share your thoughts with the group.

Weekends at Jalopnik. Managing editor at A Girl's Guide to Cars. Lead IndyCar writer and assistant editor at Frontstretch. Novelist. Motorsport fanatic.

zdave87
Dave

It’s not just one vehicle, but it’s a class of vehicles.  I’m talking about lifted JEEPS and pickup trucks.  Simply no need at all.  