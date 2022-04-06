I remember one vivid discussion argument with my partner that we shouldn’t save and buy a house, we should instead save and buy a campervan, specifically a Volkswagen T2 camper. My argument was that it was more useful than a house, looked nicer than most houses, was cheaper than a house and, if we needed to, we could comfortably live in it for a while – like a house. And that got me thinking, what other cars could you comfortably live in for a month?



Sure, a camper like the lovely VW that you see above is an obvious choice. But if we stick to vehicles you can realistically refer to as a car, what would you opt for?

Ideally, it would be something with space to lay out in the back, room for storage and maybe a 12v socket to charge your phone and power your in-car coffee maker. Basically, something with a few creature comforts to keep you happy through the month.

If that’s the case, you might look to a station wagon from the likes of Volvo or Mercedes. Or, you might think about an SUV, as people keep telling me they’re infinitely more practical and spacious than a nice wagon.

You could, instead, take a much more boug ie route and opt for something that would cost as much as a house. Maybe you like the idea of living it up in the luxury of a Rolls Royce Phantom or a Bentley Bentayga. That would surely be a fun place to sleep for a few nights.

Then there are all the long-wheelbase sedans to consider, the surprisingly comfortable off-roaders and the perfectly practical hatchbacks that you might fancy spending a month in. You’ve got a lot to choose from when it comes to nice cars to spend a month living out of.

So, whatever your pick for the best car to live in for a month, we want to hear. Head to the comments section below to let us know your suggestions, and we’ll round up some of the best answers in a slideshow tomorrow.