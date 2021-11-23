The countdown is on as Thanksgiving is just two days away, and Christmas is just over a month from now. So, people across the country are deep in present-wrapping preparation, meal planning mode and might have started plotting their route to visit friends and family during the holiday season.
But no matter what effort you go to in order to map out the best, most stress-free route from A to B, it doesn’t always go according to the plan. So today, we want to revel in your tales of misery as we hunt out the worst stories of holiday travel madness.
Delayed flights, traffic chaos, unexpected (or expected) breakdowns, unruly passengers and ill-timed roadworks can all see meticulous planning descend into madness at a moment’s notice. Those self-confessed disorganized travellers will be guarantees to bringing their own truckload of problems on any journey.
On top of that, we now live in a world of travel restrictions, pre-flight COVID-19 testing, vaccination and quarantine requirements. So what other headaches have these measures thrown at you in the last 12 months?
That’s exactly what almost scuppered (royally messed up) my holiday plans last year, as a travel ban was announced for anyone in London while I was en route to the station for a month away from the big smoke. It was not the stress-free start to the holidays I had hoped for.
While at the time, these stories probably felt awful, you must have had time to heal and recover from the tumultuous events by now? And if not, people always say that a problem shared is a problem halved.
So in that spirit, let us know your worst stories of Thanksgiving travel chaos in the comments section below. We’ll read through them all and compile some of our favorites later on today.
DISCUSSION
One year back in the 80's I was out of town for a business meeting a few days prior to Thanksgiving. I had a 6pm flight, and the meeting I was in ran late. I barely made it to the airport in time to catch my flight from NYC to Chicago. It turned out there was a blizzard in Chicago, so my flight was diverted to Wichita, KS. I quickly learned that all of the hotel rooms near the airport were booked. I did make a friend on the flight, and he generously offered to share his hotel room with me.
After a night in a hotel room with a stranger, we boarded a train for Chicago. Much to my surprise and disbelief, the train broke down somewhere in Missouri. My new friend and I then managed to make it to the Greyhound station, and took a bus to St. Louis. At that point we rented a car, and headed toward Chicago.
Our bad luck wasn’t over at that point, as during the night an errant cigarette led to a car fire that destroyed most of the interior. My friend and I shared a hotel room, and departed again the next morning, which was Thanksgiving. On the way home we were pulled over, and the rental car was impounded because it was deemed unfit to travel on public roads.
We ended up hitchhiking the rest of the way to Chicago, and I was able to make it to the train station and then back home in time for dinner. It was quite an adventure that I enjoy reliving every year.