The h olidays are finally here: J ust 33 days to go until Christmas and we’re only two full days away from Thanksgiving. S tores are packed to the brim with stocking-stuffers , Christmas lights are illuminating the streets , and some of your favorite websites are publishing a new gift guide almost every week.



Advertisement

But if you don’t want to be a slave to the capitalist machine, you might be looking for a cheaper way to show appreciation to your loved ones this holiday season. And nothing says “I’m thankful to have you in my life, ” like a well intentioned GIF , right?

So, here’s some of the best car-related GIFs you can discus over Thursday’s Thanksgiving dinner, or simply share with your car-crazed friends and family.

For The Off-Roader Who’s Always Caked In Mud

G/O Media may get a commission Black Friday Deals 2021: What To Expect and What’s on Sale Now Show the supply chain who's boss

Get a head start on your holiday shopping at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and more. Shop Early Black Friday Deals

There’s nothing better than hitting the trails and getting off-road for a few hours. Whether it’s tackling challenging routes in a fully-decked out Defender or attempting the perfect dirt track time trial as you emulate the moves of a professional rally driver, a life off-road is a good one.



So, why not share a highlight from this year’s Secto Rally Finland with your beloved ? You can all gather round to admire the artistry and balance of these rally-ready hatchbacks as they fly through the air like Rudolph leading Santa’s sleigh .

Advertisement

For The Wrencher That Wishes Their Workshop Was As Swanky As Stuttgart

Advertisement

The Porsche Taycan is an electrically-charged marvel. And, it turns out, its construction is almost as impressive as its on-road performance . To prove this, Porsche put out a film covering each stage of the car’s production, which is full of satisfying moments to make any would-be wrencher suffer from a serious case of workshop envy.



The highlight, though, comes when it’s time to prepare the Taycan for painting. At this point, its entire body is dipped in a charged water bath. The electrically-charged paint then coats the entirety of the Taycan’s in one of the most satisfying moments of car construction ever captured on film.

Advertisement

For The Race Fan That Always Has One Eye On The Action

Advertisement

Nothing says Christmas like a little illumination. And, where better to go in search of sparks than the 2021 F1 season? There’s been drama on- and off- track this year, as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen go head- to- head for the world championship.



But the two drivers’ rivalr y isn’t the only friction causing sparks, oh no. The current F1 regs call for a titanium skid block to be placed on the underside of F1 cars, which rubs against the track and shoots out showers of glorious sparks at high speeds. This spectacular sight is particularly prominent at night races, like the season opener in Bahrain earlier this year .

Advertisement

For The Person Who Has It All, Except A Miata

Advertisement

The answer to the question, “What car should I buy?, ” is often the Miata. But did you know, it’s also the source of numerous GIFs that can, nay should, be shared with loved ones this holiday season?



For a particularly high dose of satisfaction, join me in reminiscing about that time Mike Whiddett created a drift machine out of a Mazda Miata and hooned it round the Highlands Motorsport Park in Cromwell, Otago, New Zealand.

Advertisement

For The “ Cinnamon- Tographer”

Advertisement

No matter how car-mad your family might (or might not) be, there’s always a chance of spending time with a relative who doesn’t share your passion for everything with an engine.

If that’s the case, show them how arty car culture can get with some high-brow cinematography, like this. Car fans can do pull-focuses too, you know.

Advertisement

For Your Favorite Two-Wheeled Crusader

Advertisement

There’s always someone in the family that’s more of a bike fan, and they shouldn’t be left out in the cold during the holidays, even if their bikes will . So, welcome them into the fold by wowing them with your heartfelt farewell to one of the greatest motorbike riders of all time.



Valentino Rossi retired from Moto GP this year, after notching up an incredible seven world titles, 89 wins, 199 podiums and 55 pole positions across 372 race starts. Grazie Vale.