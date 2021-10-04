During this weekend’s Rally Finland World Rally Championship event, M-Sport Ford driver Adrien Fourmaux landed an impressive jump of 68 meters — or 223 feet for those of us who don’t speak metric. We don’t recommend you try this at home.

Advertisement

The final stage of Secto Rally Finland’s second day of competition closes out with a massive jump. The jump is after the finish line, so those big leaps don’t actually count for much more than bragging rights and the chance to flex on your competitors. But if you are a normal, reasonable human, you are probably excited by the concept of a Big, Long Jump In A Car.

Without further ado, I present Fourmaux’s massive achievement. You can watch the WRC’s coverage via Autosport’s Twitter in the clip below:



But some fans at the event also caught the moment, and I’m going to be honest: it almost looks cooler from the fan’s eye perspective. Somehow, the amateur filmmaking gives you a much better sense of the height and distance of Fourmaux’s jump. It takes an entire camera pan just to keep his M-Sport Ford in the shot.

Exceptional stuff. If I were a judge of the Big Jump Contest, I’d go ahead and give Fourmaux a solid 10/10.

Unfortunately, impressive jumps had no sway in the standings, so Fourmaux finished seventh overall this weekend, just behind his teammate Gus Greensmith (who also had a pretty impressive weekend after wrestling control of his car back during a scary moment .)

Elfyn Evans took the overall victory at Rally Finland, which bodes well for his Championship hopes. Right now, Evans sits 24 points behind leader Sebastien Ogier but 36 points ahead of Thierry Neuville. With two events left in the season — one in Spain and one in Italy — that’s more than enough time to secure a lead.

Advertisement

But while we wait for the next rally, let’s revel in a few more sick jumps: