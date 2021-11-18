Look, the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo is a cool car. After all, it’s a wagon. By virtue of that alone, the Cross Turismo is in the highest strata of automobiles because the wagon is the king of cars. No citation needed. But when Porsche reworked the Taycan into the kingly shape of the wagon, it decided to give the car a little off-road flavor, which is fine. Just fine. With the release of the new Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo, the carmaker has finally shown us its EV wagon as it should have been all along.



I mean, it seems there really wasn’t much to it. Chuck this cladding over here, shorten the ride height over there and we’re good! Who knew that a stunning wagon like the Sport Turismo lurked under there, just beneath the off-road pretense of the Cross Turismo?

Sure, the off-road styling was minimal. Porsche’s version of the Subaru Outback was subtle and understated, but it’s all the more reason why the design seemed off to me. It was so close to being what the GTS Sport Turismo is now. To be sure, both of these EVs are sporty cars, but this latest Turismo looks the part to an almost unbearable degree. It’s achingly beautiful.



It’s possible that the sport version came later because Porsche planned to give this performance model the same capabilities as the Taycan GTS. Both of these are debuting alongside each other, so that seems to track. And both models get performance boosts over the standard Taycan sedan and Taycan Cross Turismo in order to wear the GTS badges, but the new GTS Sport Turismo still won’t outdo the Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo.

Porsche says that more engine options for its sports wagon are coming, but for now the Taycan Sport Turismo will make 590 horsepower and 626 lb-ft of torque. It’ll go from 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds. No word on range yet. The Sport Turismo is making its debut at the LA Auto Show now, but won’t be at dealers until next year, in the Spring of 2022. It’ll start at $133,300, not accounting for federal EV tax credits. Or dealer markups, for that matter.