This week my wife and I are driving a brand new Porsche Taycan across the country for a reality TV special event called Charge Across America. It isn’t a race, because we get lots of points taken away if we speed, but rather it’s a rally meant to showcase the state of charging infrastructure across the US right now. It’s a cool experience, and I’m deeply enjoying it. And getting that extra time in the Taycan has raised a really cool feature that it has over anything else I’ve driven, and something against which I will now judge all cars; infinitely adjustable window switches. Now that’s luxury!



When I roll my window down, I want to be able to choose when it stops. I don’t mean approximately, I mean exactly. The Porsche delivers that with gusto. The button, my god the button, it’s just so precise with its action. There’s no guesswork involved in the process of flicking it. I mean, sure, you could just jab it down and roll the whole window down into the door, but if you just want to crack the window a smidge, you can give it a light tap until the pitch of the incoming wind is exactly where you want it to be.

We’re trying to conserve as much of our battery as possible by running without any HVAC, so on occasion when the midwest humidity gets too much and the insides of the windows fog ever so slightly, we can just barely tap a window open, sliding it past the rubber seal with precise inputs. This allows us to impact our aerodynamic laminar flow as little as humanly possible. We don’t want turbulence, we want to be a slippery arrow shooting down the highway, but we also need to be able to see. Within seconds the fresh outdoor air gives us stoichiometric equilibrium, and we can return the window up into its aerodynamically efficient home.



While it isn’t lost on me that this car costs more than double our luxury German-built Buick Regal TourX, the window switches alone might explain that price differential. The old faithful GM switches on our own car now feel terribly archaic by comparison. We are constantly fighting with the auto-down and auto-up feature of the car’s windows. If you go just a tiny imperceptible step too far, the auto winder takes over and gives you either too much opening, or a completely closed window when you want just a simple crack.

I no longer want to live the life of a plebeian. I would like to live the Porsche Taycan window switch life.

