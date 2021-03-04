The 2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Will Start At $90,900

Image : Porsche

The Taycan Cross Turismo has been given an on-sale time frame of this summer. It’s essentially a Taycan with station wagon bodywork, a raised ride-height and some cladding around the bottom.



It’ll be available in the same trims as the standard Taycan with the same huge price differences between them:

Taycan 4 Cross Turismo $90,900 469 horsepower

Taycan 4S Cross Turismo $$110,300 562 horsepower

Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo $153,500 670 horsepower

Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo $187,600 750 horsepower

Electric drivetrains are shared with the regular Taycan as well. That means the same AWD system, 800 volt battery, Porsche Adaptive Suspension Management (PASM) etc. But, the Cross Turismo is only available with all-wheel-drive, unlike the standard Taycan which can be had with rear-drive.



Image : Porsche

Interior room and cargo capacity are both increased when compared to the Taycan. Headroom increases 3.65 inches in the rear. Cargo space increases over the Taycan but not uniformly across variants—The Taycan 4 and 4S get 15.7 cubic feet of cargo capacity and the Turbo and Turbo S gets a little less at 14.3 cubic feet—due to differences in the Bose Audio system, which is standard on the Turbo and Turbo S. Fold the seats and cargo capacity grows to 42.8 cubic feet.

Image : Porsche

Outside, aside from its wagon shape, the Taycan Cross Turismo gains rocker panel cladding, fender extensions, and unique fascias. Though the air suspension can be raised even further, the Cross Turismo sits 0.78 inches higher than the sedan in the default position. Porsche wants you to know though that the Cross Turismo isn’t designed as a “rock crawling off-roader” though it does get a gravel mode. In gravel mode, the suspension raises 0.39 inches, traction and stability control get set for loose surfaces, and the vehicle’s torque management system is set for increased traction and grip.

Image : Porsche

Ranges for all trims have not been set yet. According to the specs, there is only a 77 pound weight difference between the Taycan Turbo and the Cross Turismo Turbo.

We do know that every variant is quick. The Taycan 4 gets to 60 from zero in 4.8 seconds, it’s 3.9 in the Taycan 4S Cross Turismo, and 3.1 in the Turbo Cross Turismo. The Turbo S Cross Turismo needs just 2.7 seconds to get to 60.

Image : Porsche

An all new e-bike is also being launched to complement the Taycan Cross Turismo. Called the Porsche eBike Sport, it’ll be available this spring through Porsche dealers. Coming with features like a carbon frame and Fox shocks in the rear, it is the perfect accessory to the Cross Turismo. It won’t be cheap though. Pricing for the eBike Sport will be $10,700.

The Taycan Cross Turismo should make an interesting entry to both the EV market and Porsche’s lineup. As far as competition in the market, there’s really nothing like it. Yet.

