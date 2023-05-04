Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
What Are Your Favorite Project Car or Bike Tips?

I'm getting ready to restart my custom motorcycle project, and I need all the help I can get.

Kyle Hyatt
Comments (24)
The bare frame and gas tank of a 1969 Honda CB350 in a sad dingy garage.
This is going to be a lot of work.
Photo: Kyle Hyatt/Jalopnik

So, as some of you might know, I’m getting ready to pick my project motorcycle build back up after quite a while, and this being my first time doing a build/customization on this scale, that has me wondering what kind of expertise you, our feral commentariat, can offer me.

I want to know what your best/favorite/most useful project bike (or car, most of it translates) restoration tips are. Give me the good stuff, and even though my project is already well past the disassembly state, don’t be shy about those helpful hints either because I like looking back on past mistakes as I fumble through finding all the parts for the rear brake that I blew apart a year ago and hating myself for being disorganized just as much as anyone else.

Tips with video are king, but photos are damned good too. Give me the good stuff, folks, and let’s collectively get this angry little Honda back on the road this summer!