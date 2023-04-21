What Are the Worst Current Automotive Design Trends?

As we head into the mid-2020’s, I thought all cars would look something like the from 2012’s Total Recall — and be, you know, cooler. Instead, today’s designers are trying to tackle the latest trends while implementing rapidly advancing technology and safety standards, and let’s be honest, they don’t always stick the landing. These designs sometimes try way too hard to do something different — and some just make no sense. And then there are the designs that straight up deceive, like exhaust outlets.

In case you missed it:

Advertisement

Years ago, exhaust outlets were nothing more than a way to discharge exhaust gases — something different and more pleasing to the eye than just your everyday tailpipe. You’d see this a lot with performance models. Other vehicles tried to do away with exhaust outlets to sort of help clean up a vehicle’s design, like the E65 BMW 7 Series. But for the most part, in the last 15 to 20 years, most vehicles on the market have integrated the exhaust into the vehicle’s design.



80% off with coupon Get This Car Phone Mount For Just $14 at Amazon 4.5-Star Rated

Click the on-page coupon to take a great 70% off deal and make it a truly amazing 80% off steal for this highly rated 3-in-1 car phone mount. Buy for $14 at Amazon Advertisement

But then something happened. I’m not sure if it had to do with the appearance in regards to emissions or if it has to do with cost, but automakers no longer wanted to use exhaust outlets. Vehicles started appearing with what at first glance or from afar looked like exhaust outlets. But when you got closer you could see it that the “exhaust opening” was really just some plastic or chrome cladding.

And everyone does it! Don’t believe me? Go and take a look at vehicles like the Infiniti QX60, Volkswagen’s Tiguan, Atlas CrossSport and Taos, and the Toyota Corolla hatchback. And don’t get me started on vehicles that actually have exhaust outlets but they’re false like the Ford Explorer ST and Lexus IS500 F Sport Performance.



Advertisement

These are just a few examples of bad design trends that are plaguing the auto industry. Now it’s your turn. Think about what current automotive design trends are the worst and let us know in the comments.

