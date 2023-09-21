What Are Some Of Your Favorite Wrenching Videos?

Some people really love working on cars. For them, it’s a relaxing way to spend a day that involves some creative problem-solving, some music and maybe a beer in the garage. Not for me, though. I work on my car mostly out of necessity or because I have a specific modification I want to do, where the result is the payoff. The weird thing is, though, that I love watching people wrench.

I don’t know, maybe it’s some weird combination of interest in the subject plus schadenfreude, but I watch a lot of wrenching content. What I want to know from you this week, dear reader, is what your favorite wrenching video is.

Catastrophic Engine Damage - V8 BMW E92 M3 - Project Frankfurt: P3

My favorite YouTuber in the space by far is Sreten from M539 Restorations. Not only do I appreciate his highly methodical approach to working on BMWs, but I also love the copious amounts of dad jokes that get made for no other reason than the sheer love of the game.

Advertisement

So, link me to your favorite videos and give me an excuse to ignore work because I “have to” watch them all.