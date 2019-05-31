We made it past Memorial Day, and that means one thing: from now until Labor Day (maybe a bit after that, honestly) summer Fridays are in full effect. That means you aren’t really doing any work on afternoons like these. I know we sure as hell aren’t! Instead of pretending to work, let’s chat.
So how are things? How have you been? I hope that rash hasn’t been acting up again, I know it was bothering you last time we talked. Did that ointment I gave you help at all? No, no, I don’t need it back.
You keep it.
Some exciting things happening around here:
- We have a new office! It’s in Times Square, the worst place to drive a car on Planet Earth. We’re all thrilled, thanks for asking.
- We are throwing another 24-hour Le Mans party in New York! You gonna come? Because you should.
- Cadillac, man! What the hell?
- Death Stranding looks dope.
Please drop into the comments with whatever you wanna talk about. We’re around.
Update 5:15 p.m.: It’s late, go home! Thanks for chatting, you know where to find us.