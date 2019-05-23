Three years ago, we packed some 200 people into Jalopnik’s New York headquarters during the 24 Hours of Le Mans. We fed them booze and french toast. We played video games. We did car trivia. We started a puzzle we didn’t finish. We gave away prizes. We watched Toyota’s last-minute heartbreak with our collective jaws on the floor. And ever since then we’ve fielded one question: “When are you gonna do that again?”

https://lemanstravaganza.splashthat.com/

Folks, I’m thrilled to finally have a good answer to that: next month!

Once again, we’re throwing an all-day, 24-hour party for our readers and other friends here in New York to watch all of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Like last time, we’re going to sleep there too, and we’ll have plenty of food, alcohol and activities to stay entertained when we need a break from the race. And once again, we need you there!

We’re partnering with Porsche (they make cars, perhaps you’ve heard of them) to throw the 2019 24 Hour Le Manstravaganza Party. And while we’re still working to hammer out all the final details, mark your calendars for this now.

This time it’s in Red Hook, Brooklyn, at a swanky party spot called The Hamilton just outside the Battery Tunnel for easy access. We’re going to project the race onto a big screen, like last time. We’ll have a small parking lot for a reader car show (more on that soon.)

We’ll have some rad Porsches on-hand for you to lust over. We’ll have some video game tournaments, everything from Mario Kart to Gran Turismo, and we’ll have food around the clock. We’ll have an area to watch really good car movies, like The Fast and the Furious and The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. Maybe we’ll even finish that damn puzzle. I make no promises.

Most importantly, it’s free, because we like you or something.

Here are the details:



What: A big all-day party to watch the race!

Where: The Hamilton, 120 Hamilton Ave, Brooklyn 11231

When: June 15-16, 2019

How Much: It’s free! But you have to RSVP here.

All ages welcome, but those under 18 will need an adult and we’ll be wristband-ing people over 21 who want to drink. And if you have questions, feel free to send us an email.

This was one of the more fun events Jalopnik has ever thrown, and I’m very excited we’re finally doing it again. But like our publication in general, it’s nothing without you there. We’re looking forward to seeing you in a few weeks!