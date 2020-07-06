Drive Free or Die.
jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Photo: Sunbeam

Welcome to a whole new week! It’s useful to contemplate the idea of actions and consequences before embarking on your new week of daily—perhaps hourly—triumphs, so please consider the fate of this 1975 Sunbeam being driven through ocean water. Did it rust away before the morning’s shoot was done, or did it hold on until lunch that day before disappearing into a brown cloud framed by four empty tires?

Jason Torchinsky

