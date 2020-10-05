Blip: Log On To The Log Office

Photo : Fiat

Welcome to a new week! I know for many of you, this pandemic has forced you out of your offices, and into your homes, and for some, that may still seem strange. But I promise you, it’s not nearly as strange as the Log Office initiative of 1950s Italy, where offices were closed all over the country in favor of using large fallen logs as offices. Surprisingly, productivity heptoupled, at least until the first week it rained.

There’s still some log office proponents out there, and I’ve tried it a few times, until termites, likely sent by my rivals, destroyed my workspace.