Welcome America's Saddest Car, The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

We recently detailed the fastest-selling cars of 2020 as compiled by iSeeCars.com, but the one that spends the longest time sitting on dealer lots waiting for a buyer is none other than the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV.

Oh, you poor bastard, Outlander PHEV. You give Americans everything they want. You’re an SUV that’s not too big, but also not particularly rough or unrefined. It also gets decent fuel economy, rated at 74 MPGe and is good for 22 miles of range on the battery alone.

It’s not even that expensive! Oh wait, yes it is. MSRP is $36,295.

Ah.

I see.

Mid-30s for a Mitsubishi blob that’s rated for 25 mpg if your battery isn’t charged. We once called it Mitsubishi’s best shot at relevance. Hm.

Perhaps it’s understandable that it ranked as the slowest-selling car on the iSeeCars.com rankings:

Graphic : iSeeCars

We also got a nice little explanation of those figures:

iSeeCars also analyzed the new cars that remain on dealer lots the longest. The top 10 slowest-selling new cars remain on dealer lots for at least 1.5 to 2 times longer than the average vehicle. “These slowest-selling vehicles present savings opportunities for consumers as dealers will want to move these vehicles,” said Ly. The slowest-selling new vehicle is the Mitsubishi Outlander. “The Mitsubishi Outlander compact SUV saw a 76 percent decrease in sales in the second quarter of 2020 compared to 2019, which shows that there isn’t high demand for the vehicle, despite its affordability and unique features like a third-row seat,” said Ly. It’s joined by the second-ranked Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, a second compact SUV from the automaker that debuted in 2018 and also isn’t a major seller.﻿



Good god. The Outlander PHEV retails for 10 grand higher than what people are getting them for. Honestly, you are all missing out on some hardcore deals on the Outlander PHEV. A three-row plug-in hybrid for $26,683 almost makes me want an Outlander.