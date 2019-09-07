After an action-packed Labor Day weekend filled with WEC, Indycar, NASCAR and Formula 1, this weekend is a little lighter on motorsports. But with big races at Monza and Indianapolis, it’s hard to complain.

Blancpain GT World Challenge Race 1

from Hungaroring, Hungary

Saturday at 9:10 AM EDT on the Blancpain GT website

Blancpain GT World Challenge Race 2

from Hungaroring, Hungary

Sunday at 7:45 AM EDT on the Blancpain GT website

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix

from Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italy

Sunday at 9:10 AM EDT on ESPN2

NASCAR Brickyard 400

from Indianapolis Motor Speed Way, Indiana

Sunday at 2:00 PM EDT on NBC

There are a few others races going on — like a Formula Renault race — but these are the ones we thought you’d care about most. It’s not everything going on, though, so if there’s good racing to be watched drop information in the comments below!