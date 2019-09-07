After an action-packed Labor Day weekend filled with WEC, Indycar, NASCAR and Formula 1, this weekend is a little lighter on motorsports. But with big races at Monza and Indianapolis, it’s hard to complain.
Blancpain GT World Challenge Race 1
from Hungaroring, Hungary
Saturday at 9:10 AM EDT on the Blancpain GT website
Blancpain GT World Challenge Race 2
from Hungaroring, Hungary
Sunday at 7:45 AM EDT on the Blancpain GT website
Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix
from Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italy
Sunday at 9:10 AM EDT on ESPN2
NASCAR Brickyard 400
from Indianapolis Motor Speed Way, Indiana
Sunday at 2:00 PM EDT on NBC
There are a few others races going on — like a Formula Renault race — but these are the ones we thought you’d care about most. It’s not everything going on, though, so if there’s good racing to be watched drop information in the comments below!