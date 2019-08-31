It’s Labor Day Weekend here in the United States and though it’s one of the biggest vacation weekends of the year, there’s no rest for the racers, on Sunday at least. It’s Grand Prix weekend in Belgium, Blancpain GT cars are running the Green Hell of the Nürburgring, the endurance cars are going to do their thing in Silverstone on Sunday and that’s just in Europe. Over here we’ve got a NASCAR Cup race at Darlington and Indy cars in Portland.
So go ahead, make the most of your weekend watching some of the most exciting racing there is from both sides of the Atlantic. You’ve worked hard. You’ve earned it.
World Endurance Championship Four Hours of Silverstone
from Silverstone Circuit, England
Sunday at 7:00 AM EDT on MotorTrend
Blancpain GT World Challenge Nürburgring
from the Nürburgring, Germany
Sunday at 8:30 AM EDT on the Blancpain GT website
Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix
from Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium
Sunday at 9:10 AM EDT on ESPN2
IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland
from Portland International Raceway, Oregon
Sunday at 3:00 PM EDT on NBC
NASCAR Cup Series Southern 500
from Darlington Raceway, South Carolina
Sunday at 6:00 PM EDT on NBCSN
If we’ve missed anything that you’re excited about, please don’t hesitate to tell us about it in the comments. Just don’t forget to include coverage details!