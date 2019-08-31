Photo: AP

It’s Labor Day Weekend here in the United States and though it’s one of the biggest vacation weekends of the year, there’s no rest for the racers, on Sunday at least. It’s Grand Prix weekend in Belgium, Blancpain GT cars are running the Green Hell of the Nürburgring, the endurance cars are going to do their thing in Silverstone on Sunday and that’s just in Europe. Over here we’ve got a NASCAR Cup race at Darlington and Indy cars in Portland.



So go ahead, make the most of your weekend watching some of the most exciting racing there is from both sides of the Atlantic. You’ve worked hard. You’ve earned it.



World Endurance Championship Four Hours of Silverstone

from Silverstone Circuit, England

Sunday at 7:00 AM EDT on MotorTrend

Blancpain GT World Challenge Nürburgring

from the Nürburgring, Germany

Sunday at 8:30 AM EDT on the Blancpain GT website

Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix

from Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium

Sunday at 9:10 AM EDT on ESPN2

IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland

from Portland International Raceway, Oregon

Sunday at 3:00 PM EDT on NBC

NASCAR Cup Series Southern 500

from Darlington Raceway, South Carolina

Sunday at 6:00 PM EDT on NBCSN

If we’ve missed anything that you’re excited about, please don’t hesitate to tell us about it in the comments. Just don’t forget to include coverage details!