Lots of cars (and bikes!) on lots of tracks around the world this weekend. Personally, I’m trying to keep an eye on what’s happening at the Isle of Man Classic TT and in Germany at WRC’s Rally Germany, but with all the options out there this weekend it’s hard to miss something exciting. Some of these start real early on the East Coast, but what’s a car race without some bleary eyes, right?
MOTOGP British GP
from Silverstone Circuit
Sunday at 8 AM EDT on beIN Sports
DTM Lausitzring
from EuroSpeedway Lausitz
Race 1 is started at 7:30 AM EDT this morning but Race 2 is at 7:30 AM EDT on Sunday and both are streaming on the DTM Website.
WRC Rally Germany
from... Germany
Today is Day 3 and Sunday is Day 4. Coverage is available all day from WRC+
Isle of Man Classic TT
from the Isle of Man
Race 1 began at 6 AM EDT but Race 2 will be on Monday at 3:30 AM EDT with coverage from Manx Radio.
Indycar Gateway
from Gateway Motorsports Park
The race begins at 8:30 PM EDT on NBCSN
The list we’ve got above is hardly exhaustive, so if you’ve got something you’re planning on checking out and you don’t see it here, please let the class know what it is, where and when it’s on, and how we can all tune in in the comments below.
