Weekend Motorsports Roundup: November 9-10

The Formula One Series is over. Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes ran away with the prizes and all we’re left with is a hole in our Sunday schedules. No worries, though. There’s plenty of other racing to see out there both today and tomorrow.

NASCAR is out in Arizona this weekend with the Xfinity race later today and the Cup race tomorrow afternoon. I personally like to see cars take turns in both directions, though, so I’m going to try to catch some of the Fernando Alonso’s rally raid action out of Saudi Arabia going on today as well as the WEC race on Sunday out of Shanghai.

Al-Ula Neom Rally

from northwestern Saudi Arabia

Racing began on Tuesday and continues through today. I haven’t found streaming info but if anyone has a link please let us know in the comments below.

NASCAR Xfinity Arizona

from ISM Raceway, Arizona

Race coverage begins at 3 PM EST on NBC

Australian Supercars Sandown

from Sandown Racecourse, Melbourne, Australia

We’ve missed the first two races but there’s one left tonight at 9:25 PM EST, streaming available on Supercars website here.

WEC Four Hours of Shanghai

from Shanghai International Circuit, China

Race is at 11:00 PM EST on MotorTrendTV.

NASCAR Cup Arizona

from ISM Raceway, Arizona

Race coverage begins at 2:30 PM EST on NBC.

If you’re excited to watch any other events happening over the weekend that we didn’t mention, fill us in below. Don’t forget to include the streaming details if you’ve got them handy as well!

Correction: Saturday, November 9, 10:10 AM EST: A previous version of this article contained incorrect details for the WEC race. They have been revised.