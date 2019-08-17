Photo: AP

It’s true that most of the car news this weekend is coming out of Monterrey, California (and we’ll have plenty more of that later today), but there’s also racing to watch. With the gentry gathered around pre-war brass on golf course lawns, the racing this weekend isn’t Formula 1. That said, there’s plenty of action to be found in Bristol, Tennesee, deep in the Poconos and at the storied Thruxton Circuit in England.

NASCAR Cup Bristol

from Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee

Tonight at 7:30 PM ET on NBCSN

BTCC Thruxton II

from Thruxton Circuit in Hampshire, England

Race 2 is today at 8:35 AM ET and Race 3 is at 11:25 AM ET streaming on iTV

Indycar Pocono

from Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Sunday at 2 PM ET on NBCSN

I’m sure there’s plenty more out there that I missed but that you’ve got on your schedule. If you’re watching something I left out, be sure to mention it in the comments below, just don’t forget to let the class know where they can stream it!