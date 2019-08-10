Photo: AP

It’s a quieter late summer weekend than most when it comes to motorsports action, with just a few major events going on. That means, though, that we can tell you about some events that might not have made the cut on a normal weekend.

Here in the Western Hemisphere, we’ve got a NASCAR Cup race in Michigan on Sunday but things are more interesting in Europe, where there are GT-Masters races at Zandvoort in the Netherlands today and tomorrow, the MotoGP and MotoE Austrian GPs are both tomorrow morning, and DTM is racing in England of all places on Sunday as well. These events might not be as outrageous as Jason’s loaded truck racing idea, but we think you ought to give ‘em a shot if you’re looking for somewhere to park your eyes for a few hours.

NASCAR Cup Michigan II

from Michigan International Speedway

Sunday at 3:00 PM ET on NBCSN



GT Masters Zandvoort

from Circuit Zandvoort

Race 1 is on Saturday at 8:45 AM ET and Race 2 is on Sunday at 7:05 AM ET on the ADAC GT Masters website.

MotoGP Austrian GP

from Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

Sunday at 8:00 AM ET on beIN Sports

MotoE Austrian GP

from Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

Sunday at 4:00 AM ET on the MotoGP website

DTM Brands Hatch

from Brands Hatch, Kent, UK

Sunday at 3:00 PM ET on CBS Sports

If you know about anything we missed be sure to let us know what it is and where we can tune in below in the comments. We’ll probably want to have a peek ourselves!