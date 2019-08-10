It’s a quieter late summer weekend than most when it comes to motorsports action, with just a few major events going on. That means, though, that we can tell you about some events that might not have made the cut on a normal weekend.
Here in the Western Hemisphere, we’ve got a NASCAR Cup race in Michigan on Sunday but things are more interesting in Europe, where there are GT-Masters races at Zandvoort in the Netherlands today and tomorrow, the MotoGP and MotoE Austrian GPs are both tomorrow morning, and DTM is racing in England of all places on Sunday as well. These events might not be as outrageous as Jason’s loaded truck racing idea, but we think you ought to give ‘em a shot if you’re looking for somewhere to park your eyes for a few hours.
NASCAR Cup Michigan II
from Michigan International Speedway
Sunday at 3:00 PM ET on NBCSN
GT Masters Zandvoort
from Circuit Zandvoort
Race 1 is on Saturday at 8:45 AM ET and Race 2 is on Sunday at 7:05 AM ET on the ADAC GT Masters website.
MotoGP Austrian GP
from Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
Sunday at 8:00 AM ET on beIN Sports
MotoE Austrian GP
from Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
Sunday at 4:00 AM ET on the MotoGP website
DTM Brands Hatch
from Brands Hatch, Kent, UK
Sunday at 3:00 PM ET on CBS Sports
If you know about anything we missed be sure to let us know what it is and where we can tune in below in the comments. We’ll probably want to have a peek ourselves!