Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?



While the event getting the most buzz this weekend is the Hungarian Grand Prix at the aptly-named Hungaroring in Mogyoród, I’ve got my eye on WRC’s Rally Finland event in, well, Finland and NASCAR Xfinity Series’s Zippo 200 much closer to home in Watkins Glen, New York.

There’s a wide variety of events on this weekend so if I missed anything worth seeing, please don’t forget to drop suggestions in the comments—just make sure you include where and when we can see whatever you mention!

2019 Hungarian Grand Prix

From The Hungaroring

Sunday, 9:10 AM ET on ESPN2

NASCAR XFinity Zippo 200

From Watkins Glen International

Saturday, 3:00 PM ET on NBCSN

WRC Rally Finland

From Finland

Racing is happening pretty much all weekend on plus.wrc.com

MOTOGP Czech GP

From Masaryk Circuit, Brno, Czech Republic

Sunday, 8:00 AM ET on motogp.com

IMSA Road America

From Road America, Elkhart Lake, WI

Sunday, 2:35 PM ET on nbcsports.com