Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
While the event getting the most buzz this weekend is the Hungarian Grand Prix at the aptly-named Hungaroring in Mogyoród, I’ve got my eye on WRC’s Rally Finland event in, well, Finland and NASCAR Xfinity Series’s Zippo 200 much closer to home in Watkins Glen, New York.
There’s a wide variety of events on this weekend so if I missed anything worth seeing, please don’t forget to drop suggestions in the comments—just make sure you include where and when we can see whatever you mention!
From The Hungaroring
Sunday, 9:10 AM ET on ESPN2
From Watkins Glen International
Saturday, 3:00 PM ET on NBCSN
From Finland
Racing is happening pretty much all weekend on plus.wrc.com
From Masaryk Circuit, Brno, Czech Republic
Sunday, 8:00 AM ET on motogp.com
From Road America, Elkhart Lake, WI
Sunday, 2:35 PM ET on nbcsports.com