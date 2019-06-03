Photo: Raphael Orlove

Here at the staff of Jalopnik, there’s nothing we love more than complaining about how hard it is to be a car enthusiast in New York City. Gridlock, parking costs, harsh winters, a near-constant temptation to dump your ride in the Gowanus Canal and tell your insurance company it was “stolen”... it’s not an easy life! But we are throwing our 24 Hours of Le Mans party here in New York, and we know some of you locals—or out-of-town visitors—are willing to make the same sacrifice we do. Tell us what you drive, and you may get prime parking at the event.

The 2019 24 Hour Le Manstravaganza Party happens next weekend, June 15-16, and we’ve staked out a pretty rad place to do it: The Hamilton event space in Red Hook, Brooklyn. It has a small parking lot up front (small, I cannot emphasize this enough) and while it can’t accommodate everyone, it does have space for a small reader car gathering.

That’s why we’re going to pick the weirdest, wildest, most interesting reader cars to put on display there for all to see and enjoy during the party.

Wanna try your luck? Here’s how it works:

1. Make sure you RSVP for the party. It’s free!

2. Send us an email at tips at jalopnik dot com with the subject line “Car Show” and some pics of your ride and a description of why it rules so hard. Why do you think it deserves the spotlight?

3. It doesn’t matter if you’re a local or road-tripping in, by the way. All are welcome to submit.

4. We, the staff, will pick out our favorites and let you know if you’re a winner. Again, it’s all free, so nothing to pay for here.

5. If you are a winner you get to put your car on display at the party that weekend. Will you let people touch the car? I suppose that is between you and your Creator.

What if I’m driving in, but don’t get picked? Fortunately Red Hook is one of the more street parking-friendly neighborhoods in Brooklyn, so you probably will be able to find something over there. There are also various parking garages in some of the neighborhoods around Red Hook.

At the same time we highly encourage you to make use of NYC’s public transit or ride-sharing cars. Again, we can only accommodate a small number of winner cars, so don’t even think about just showing up and expecting a space at the building. Sorry.

Regardless of how you get there, we have a fun 24 hours planned for you, full of food, booze, watching the race coverage, movies, video games, puzzles, a workout session led by our own Alanis King, and much more.

Go here if you want to RSVP, and please let us know if you have any questions. We hope to see you soon!