Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Autonomous Cars

Waymo's Pacifica Hybrids Are Going Away in Favor of an All-EV Fleet

The company will replace what few Chrysler vans it purchased with additional Jaguar I-Paces, before introducing a bespoke Zeekr-built EV.

By
Adam Ismail
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Former CEO of Waymo John Krafcik debuts a customized Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid during the 2017 North American International Auto Show.
Former CEO of Waymo John Krafcik debuts a customized Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid during the 2017 North American International Auto Show.
Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Waymo’s Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans have nearly turned their final fares. The Google-affiliated driverless tech company will pull those vehicles out of its rotation in Phoenix’s East Valley next month and replace them with similarly-equipped Jaguar I-Paces, to build toward a battery electric-only fleet.

Watch
GMC Sierra EV
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
The Volkswagen New Beetle Is Just a Golf, But Worse
January 10, 2023
The Ford Taurus Is Reborn — But Only For the Middle East
Wednesday 1:55PM

In case you missed it:

Advertisement

The company announced the sunsetting via a blog post on Friday. With this news Waymo joins the White House’s EV Acceleration Challenge to promote electric-only corporate and government fleets. Waymo also says expanding its use of Jaguar’s EV will help it prepare for its next-generation electric robotaxis that it’s partnering with Zeekr to build.

Switching from a gas-powered fleet to an electric one carries its own challenges, of course. Overall range is reduced, and it takes considerably longer to top it back up, which cuts into time spent out on streets, making fares.

G/O Media may get a commission
Amazon Fire TV 50" 4K Smart TV
42% Off
Amazon Fire TV 50" 4K Smart TV

Incredible visuals
This smart TV has access to a wide array of streaming services, all of which are easier to navigate, has 4K visuals for a stunning picture, and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote too.

Advertisement
Advertisement

That said, this is nothing Waymo hasn’t done before. The company has been deploying I-Paces for years now — just not in this particular region. It also only ever took delivery and operated fewer than 1,000 Pacificas, despite the company’s deal with Stellantis to buy 62,000 of them over an undisclosed period of time, as The Verge reported back in 2018. As of early 2022, Waymo had about 700 vehicles on streets across California and Arizona, per TechCrunch. Even then, a significant portion of that total was not in active use at the time that figure was published.

Waymo plans to retain some of the hybrid vans for museum purposes and to map new markets, according to Automotive News. The company still intends to collaborate with Stellantis by using Ram ProMaster cargo vans for delivery trials, while testing of the purpose-built Zeekr vehicle is slated to begin before the end of this year.