The owner of this Audi TT in Britain “spilt some rice” in it, which is a somewhat silly reason to get it detailed, but as good a reason as any. Besides, this TT definitely needed it.

We’ve seen plenty of cars cleaned in the pages of Jalopnik magazine before, including, not long ago, an Audi A4 and, before that, a Mitsubishi Colt.

But each new car cleaning video is satisfying in its own uniquely satisfying ways, even if they are fundamentally about restoring dignity. This Audi TT vid is no different. The car begins a frightened, feral specimen and leaves dressed in a tux.

TTs are now dead, of course, but I hope first-gen TTs, like this one, live forever, or at least for the next 1,000 years or so, getting regular deep cleans, as God intended.