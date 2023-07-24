Watch Tyshawn Jones Ollie Over A $5M Ferrari Monza

If you already hold the title of being the youngest skateboarder to be crowned ”Skater of the Year” by Thrasher magazine, have appeared in videos from streetwear brand Supreme and signed a deal with Adidas at 16, where do you go next? You could opt for bigger tricks with larger obstacles or, if you’re American skater Tyshawn Jones, you could instead up the ante by jumping over multi-million-dollar supercars.



Jones’ latest video sees him pull off an ollie on the streets of New York City. But this isn’t just any ollie, it’s maybe the most expensive ollie of all time as Jones jumps a Ferrari.

Advertisement

In the clip, first shared to Jones’ Instagram, the 24-year-old skater is seen speeding down a New York street towards a gleaming white Ferrari Monza SP2. That car, if you’re interested, is one of just 500 models built by Ferrari and is currently valued at around $5 million.

Advertisement Advertisement

The car is an absolute monster, based around the 812 Superfast, which means it’s powered by Ferrari’s 6.5-liter V12 engine that produces just over 808 horsepower and 530 lb-ft or torque. The car is then clad in bespoke bodywork and carbon fiber to keep the car as light as possible. Ferrari even took the windshield off the front to help keep weight at a minimum.

It’s a pretty special car, so seeing someone hurtling towards it on a skateboard is a real heart-in-the-mouth moment.

Advertisement

But Jones is a professional, so at the last second he leaps into the air, taking his board with him. He glides majestically over the car’s cockpit, before landing on the street at the other side of the Ferrari. Rapturous applause erupts from the assembled crowd before, in true New York fashion, the traffic starts honking for everyone to get out the damn way.

Advertisement

It’s a cool clip, and is definitely an easy way to brighten your Monday.