Race Start I 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans I FIA WEC

It would be safe to assume that the 62 drivers taking the start of the twice-round-the-clock odyssey would want to make it through the opening stages safely. However, it looked like the race was 24 minutes long and not 24 hours. The No. 75 Porsche 963 locked up its tires going into the Dunlop Chicane and made contact with a Toyota. Later in the lap, Jack Aitken lost control of the No. 311 Cadillac while exiting the first Mulsanne Chicane on wet pavement.