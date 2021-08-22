With a massive lead over the rest of the field, Toyota Nos. 7 and 8 pulled into the pit lane to get cleaned up and sent out for their 1-2 finish. And after 24 hours of chaos and effort, that’s just how they finished. The Toyotas certainly shared a moment of sympathy with the LMP2 leader as No. 41 slowed to a stop on the Dunlop Curves on the final lap, losing out on the lead. But it was triumph — and a long time coming— for the No. 7 Toyota. Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway, and Jose Maria Lopez are now victors at Le Mans.

It was almost a tragic end as a buildup of cars coming across the line nearly struck the flagman walking out to show the checkered flag to the finishers. The WRT and the Jota were battling for position, with a mere seven-tenths of a second separating the two.

It was also a stunning debut for Glickenhaus Racing, with both cars finishing the race and taking fourth and fifth overal l for the 708 and 709, respectively.

At the end of the race, 15 cars had failed to take the checkered flag.

Top 3 O verall

No. 7 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez No. 8 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Sebastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima, Brendon Hartley No. 36 Alpine Elf Matmut: Andre Negrao, Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere

Top 3 Hypercar

Top 3 L MP2

No. 31 Team WRT: Robin Frijns, Ferdinand Habsburg, Charles Milesi No. 28 Jota: Sean Gelael, Stoffel Vandoorne, Tom Blomqvist No. 65 Panis Racing: Julien Canal, Will Stevens, James Allen

Top 3 LM G TE Pro

No. 1 AF Corse: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Come Ledogar No. 63 Corvette Racing: Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor, Nicky Catsburg No. 92 Porsche GT Team: Kevin Estre, Neel Jani, Michael Christensen

Top 3 LM G TE AM

No. 83 AF Corse: Francois Perrodo, Nicklaus Nielsen, Alessio Rovera No. 33 TF Sport: Ben Keating, Dylan Pereira, Felipe Fraga No. 80 Iron Lynx: Matteo Cressoni, Rino Mastronardi, Callum Ilott

