Watch Two Road Raging Canadians Wrestle It Out On An Active Highway

Two Canadian drivers have been caught on film wrestling with each other on active lanes of Highway 401 in Ontario after what cops are calling a road rage incident.

Around 5 p.m. local time on Tuesday, police had to take care of two fellas engaging in a good, old fashioned scrap right in the middle of rush hour traffic on one of Toronto’s most frequently used highways — a fight that was filmed by some folks driving past the scene. You can tell it’s a real brawl considering one of the gentlemen in question has lost his slide:

Police arrived at the scene after the brawl had properly wrapped up, but through some questioning, the drivers confirmed that it was in fact a road rage incident. It’s not clear at the time what happened to the bare-knuckle brawlers, but we can assume they’ll be facing some kind of punishment for turning an active highway into a wrestling ring. It’s also currently unclear what, exactly, kicked off the fight in the first place.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt took to video himself to plead with drivers: “This is something that should never be happening. If you’re going to get hot under the collar, please don’t turn it into physical actions. This is certainly unacceptable.”

It’s not the first instance of what Schmidt calls “vigilante justice” enacted due to road rage on the 401, but it’s likely not going to be the last. As a human who has driven every kilometer of that godforsaken highway, I can totally understand how someone could deem some of its drivers worthy of firm smack upside the head. But instead of actually getting out of your vehicle the fight in the middle of traffic, maybe just get real good at just imagining that smack instead.