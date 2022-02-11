The providence of Ontario declared a State of Emergency Friday morning in order to remove protesters from blocking the Ambassador Bridge, North America’s busiest border crossing.

The announcement comes a day after the White House announced it was monitoring the situation, and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer called the closure “unacceptable.” From CBC:

At a press conference Friday, Ford said he will convene cabinet and “urgently enact orders that will make crystal clear it is illegal and punishable to block and impede the movement of goods, people and services along critical infrastructure.” “This will include protecting international border crossings, 400-series highways, airports, ports, bridges and railways. It will also include protecting the safe and essential movement of ambulatory and medical services, public transit, municipal and provincial roadways, as well as pedestrian walkways,” Ford said. “Fines for non-compliance will be severe, with a maximum penalty of $100,000 and up to a year imprisonment. We will also provide additional authority to consider taking away the personal and commercial licenses of anyone who doesn’t comply with these orders.”﻿

Protesters slowed traffic at Ottawa International Airport, the nation’s busiest this week and are blocking at least three border crossings. The city of Ottawa is still under siege as more than 400 semi trucks continue to clog the streets of the nation’s capital. The protest is entering its third weekend and neither the government of Ontario nor federal officials seem interested in caving to the protester’s demands.

“This is about a political statement. That’s what this is about,” Ford said, according to CBC. “To the occupiers: please, go home.”