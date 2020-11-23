Black Friday Is Almost Here!
Drive Free or Die
Car Crashes

Watch A Man Use Up All His Luck At Once As He Avoids Getting Hit By A Giant Falling Concrete Slab

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Filed to:Russia
RussiaCar Wrecksnatural disasters
Screenshot: YouTube

Normally, I wouldn’t say that scraping your windshield is a life-endangering activity. In fact, I’d usually argue the opposite, since seeing where you are going while driving is often considered useful. But I don’t live in Vladivostok, where a recent ice storm has caused all kinds of problems, including concrete slabs falling like rain onto unsuspecting Nissan X-Trails.

That Nissan was owned by a 27-year-old dad named Alexander, who was scraping the ice off his windshield and happened to look up when he heard a weird sound, leading to this:

Ебена мать, right? Holy shit.

I would imagine that the next few days Alexander has spent going about his daily life, but just staring straight ahead and screaming nonstop, in the shower, at work, hanging with his wife and kid, and so on.

Illustration for article titled Watch A Man Use Up All His Luck At Once As He Avoids Getting Hit By A Giant Falling Concrete Slab
Screenshot: YouTube

What’s worse is that when that chunk of building cladding hit the car, it somehow spared the door frames and even the windshield, which remains intact and still needs to be scraped free of ice.

Damn, Russia. For a place with weather so cold, you really have no chill.

(thanks to multiple tippers and also BoingBoing)

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)

rickster3rd
Rickster3rd ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Concrete Communist Block