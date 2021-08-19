I’m pretty sure many of our readers have been at least a little tipsy at an airport before, because, really, why not? You’re not flying the plane. All you have to do is pass out in a seat and get flung through the air, so why not get a little drunk, right? But there are limits. Ideally, you should still be able to generally navigate the airport environment and be able to, say, tell the difference between your boarding gate and the entrance to the baggage loading conveyer belt system. This dude in Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport seems to have ignored that guideline.

Last week, CCTV video caught a a man, who is described as being drunk, inside the bowels of the luggage conveyer belt system at the airport. It’s oddly engaging to watch:

It’s not clear if they actually confirmed the guy was drunk; it seems a pretty reasonable assumption based on the behavior, but if we’re honest, trying to walk on several moving conveyer belts will give anyone a pretty drunken gait.

I think what’s most interesting about this video is near the end, after a lot of what looks to be very confused struggling and stumbling, there’s a point where our hapless friend seems to just resign himself to his fate, and sits down on the conveyer, accepting that the luggage system is in charge of his life now, and he will go wherever it takes him:

There is no more struggle. Only acceptance. Perhaps he’ll get dumped into the cargo hold of a plane, and end up in some new city, to be collected from the carousel by someone who thinks they checked a drunk Russian dude, and go off to live a bold, wonderful new life.

Godspeed, drunk dude.